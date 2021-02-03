 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Napa, CA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

