 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Top snowboarders treated to fresh powder before Jackson Hole contest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News