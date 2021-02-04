Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees t…
American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is ca…
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 51 degrees is today's lo…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the American Canyon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcas…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forec…
American Canyon's evening forecast: Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of…
For the drive home in American Canyon: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is call…