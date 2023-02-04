Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
The world will likely breach the internationally agreed-upon climate change threshold in about a decade, artificial intelligence predicts in a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Winds should be calm…
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with winds re…