Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Napa, CA

Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

