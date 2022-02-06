Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.