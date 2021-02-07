American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Napa, CA
