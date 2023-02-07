Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Napa, CA
