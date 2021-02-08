Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head ou…
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Today's forecaste…
American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees t…
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 51 degrees is today's lo…
This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's…
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
For the drive home in American Canyon: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Tonight's weather conditions in American Canyon: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, t…