 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Netherlands hit by first ‘proper snowstorm’ in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News