Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Napa, CA
