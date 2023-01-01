 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Napa, CA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

