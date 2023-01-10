Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Napa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until TUE 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rain…
(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Tod…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. T…
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 t…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as …