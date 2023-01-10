 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Napa, CA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Napa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until TUE 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News