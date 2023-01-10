Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Napa, CA

Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Napa could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until TUE 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.