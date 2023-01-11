 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Napa, CA

Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

