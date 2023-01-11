Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Napa, CA

Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.