Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Napa, CA

American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

