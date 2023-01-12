 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Napa, CA

Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 12:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

