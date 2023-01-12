Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 12:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is ca…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Hurricane hunters may be as busy now as during hurricane season. But it's not hurricanes they're flying in, but atmospheric rivers hitting California.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds early with showers likely late, and a thunderstorm is possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 2…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. T…
For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 t…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's a…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Showers and thundershowers likely. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy …