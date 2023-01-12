Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Napa, CA

Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until THU 12:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.