Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Napa, CA
