Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2022 in Napa, CA
