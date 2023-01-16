Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Napa, CA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until TUE 12:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.