Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.