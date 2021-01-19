 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Napa, CA

Today's temperature in American Canyon will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

