Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see ge…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. Wi…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be c…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
While global surface temperatures were the sixth warmest on record in 2021, the upper oceans were at their hottest: a stronger sign of global warming.