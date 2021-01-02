Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Napa, CA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.