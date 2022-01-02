Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Napa Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The for…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Napa area Sunday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Toda…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, wi…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. …
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…
This evening in Napa: Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool,…