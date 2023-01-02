Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Napa, CA
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.