Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Napa, CA

Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

