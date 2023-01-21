Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until MON 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Napa, CA
