Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Napa, CA
