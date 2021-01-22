Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2021 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.