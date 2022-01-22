It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Napa, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Napa, CA
