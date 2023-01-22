Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until MON 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Napa, CA
