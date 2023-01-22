Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Napa, CA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Advisory until MON 3:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.