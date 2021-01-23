 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Napa, CA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the American Canyon area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News