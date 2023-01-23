 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Napa, CA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

