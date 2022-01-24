Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Napa, CA
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.