Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Scattered s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, wit…
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a bri…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Napa area should see a ligh…
Like Earth, the north and south poles of Mars have ice caps that grow and shrink with Mars’ seasons.
For the drive home in Napa: Light rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in th…
This evening in Napa: A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, wi…
Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for…