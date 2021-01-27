 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Napa, CA

Temperatures in American Canyon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. American Canyon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until TUE 11:00 PM PST. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

