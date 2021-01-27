Temperatures in American Canyon will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. American Canyon could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until TUE 11:00 PM PST. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the American Canyon area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The forecast i…
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Winds should …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the American Canyon area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Folks in the American Canyon area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
American Canyon's evening forecast: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. American Canyon …
This evening in American Canyon: Clear early followed by mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. American Canyon fo…
This evening's outlook for American Canyon: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. American Canyon folks should see high…
American Canyon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. W…
American Canyon temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm t…