Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Napa, CA
