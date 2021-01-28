American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The American Canyon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 5:00 PM PST. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Napa, CA
