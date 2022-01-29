Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa a…