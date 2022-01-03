Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Napa Tuesday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The for…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, wi…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks li…
This evening in Napa: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling…