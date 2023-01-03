 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Napa, CA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Napa today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

