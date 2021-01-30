 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Napa, CA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Napa, CA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the American Canyon area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

