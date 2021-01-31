 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Napa, CA

American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

