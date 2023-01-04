Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Napa, CA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.