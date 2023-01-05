Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Napa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Napa, CA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Napa today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rain…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Tod…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. You may wan…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temp…
Weather stations in a mesonet are closer together and report more frequently than the scale observing networks run by the National Weather Service.