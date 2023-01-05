Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Napa, CA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Napa could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.