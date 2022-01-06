Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 1 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Napa, CA
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
