Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Napa, CA

Napa temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.