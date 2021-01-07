 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Napa, CA

American Canyon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

