Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Napa, CA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.