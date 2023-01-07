 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Napa, CA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Napa area. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

