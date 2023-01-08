Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Napa, CA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.