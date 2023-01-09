 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2023 in Napa, CA

Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until TUE 4:00 PM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

